Limited appointments, hour-long lines: Real ID deadline looms in WA

With approximately 20-40% of U.S. travelers still lacking proper identification, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Washington residents are heading to local Department of Licensing (DOL) offices in droves.

May 7 is the deadline for citizens to get their Real ID—a federally compliant form of identification, such as a driver’s license or state ID, that meets specific federal security standards.

“Without it, you won’t be able to get on a plane or visit many federal buildings, like courthouses or military bases,” Chris Sullivan, traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio, said. “A Washington driver’s license is not acceptable because our state doesn’t require proof of citizenship or other information.”

Washington’s enhanced driver’s license qualifies as a Real ID.

The original deadline for Real ID compliance was set for October 2020, but it was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real ID appointments becoming harder and harder to get

As flocks of people attempt to get their Real ID by the deadline, a shortage of appointments is occurring nationwide.

Illinois set up a Real ID-only walk-in “supercenter” in Chicago in order to handle the large demand for appointments. New York restricted its DMVs to county-only residents to deal with its demand. According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, approximately 3,500 appointments are added daily for Real ID upgrades.

Hours-long waits that wrap around blocks have been reported at DMVs in multiple states, including Illinois, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Washingtonians can still walk into any location and wait, but walk-ins will likely take a while.

“If you’re not seeing an appointment and you waited to the last minute, you can also still walk into one of our offices,” DOL’s Thomas Charlson told MyNorthwest. “I’d suggest there, to also plan ahead. We do have estimated wait times on our website that give you an idea of how long it’s going to be to get into the office.”

The best option could be standing outside the office as soon as it opens. Getting your name on that walk-in list early will likely save you several hours.

