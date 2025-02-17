What is REAL ID? Here’s what you need to know before the May 7 deadline

SEATTLE — Anyone looking to fly domestically or enter a federal building in the United States must have a REAL ID compliant form of identification by May 7.

REAL ID is a federal law, not an actual piece of identification marked as such. It was established in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and its purpose is to set national standards for enhanced security while flying the United States.

In the top right corner of your Washington State driver’s license, it will indicate whether your identification will be accepted. If your license says “federal limits apply,” then you will either need to update it to an Enhanced Driver’s License or use another form of accepted ID to fly domestically.

If you come to an airport with a license that says “federal limits apply” in the upper righthand corner starting May 7, you will not be allowed through security.

If you don’t need to fly in the future or enter a federal building, then there’s no need for you to update your license. You can still travel on land with any type of valid license-- the REAL ID just applies to flying within the United States.

What is acceptable as REAL ID?

These identification options meet REAL ID standards and can be used to board domestic flights, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA):

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

If you’re getting your first license as an Enhanced Driver’s License, it’ll cost $100 for four years. This includes an application fee, a technology fee and a fee of $16 per year of issuance.

However, if you just need to upgrade an existing license to an enhanced one, it’ll cost anywhere from $7 to $56. That cost is calculated at $7 per year for the time remaining on your license.

What documentation do I need for an EDL?

Use the DOL’s enhanced document checklist to find out what you should bring.

After you have the appropriate documentation, you can make an appointment at your nearest DOL office Don’t forget your method of payment for the licensing fees.

Allow about two weeks to receive your EDL in the mail.

Can I use my EDL in place of a passport?

An EDL serves as an acceptable proof of citizenship as an alternative to a passport for re-entry into the U.S. at land and sea borders between the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.

If you are travelling internationally, you still need a passport and other visas, if applicable.

You can learn more about REAL ID here.

The DOL will still issue standard driver’s licenses and identification cards if an EDL is not needed for the individual.









©2025 Cox Media Group