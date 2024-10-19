Power outages continue across Western Washington following windstorm

WA — Power outages are continuing across much of Western Washington following a windy Friday night with the season’s first atmospheric river event.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, 15,839 customers across the state are reportedly without power according to the electric providers tracking outages. The most recent recordings report that 13,894 Puget Sound Energy customers, 1,649 Clallam County PUD customers, and 263 Snohomish County PUD customers were without power.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Friday night for several areas in western Washington, warning of strong gusts through 5 a.m. Saturday. The advisory included San Juan County, Western Whatcom and Skagit counties, the Admiralty Inlet area, and cities including Everett, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, and Port Townsend.

Last night, power outages peaked around 7 p.m., with over 24,000 customers reportedly without power.

The National Weather Service in Seattle posted just after midnight, warning community members and travelers of possible impacts to power lines and trees throughout the morning.

A reminder that in areas with the strongest winds (near the coast and the north interior), isolated impacts to power lines and trees will remain possible through around daybreak this morning. #wawx https://t.co/3G9foWichN — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 19, 2024

KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard reports that Saturday will be a blustery and wet day across the area as the weakening atmospheric river sinks south, dousing the whole area with rainfall. It’ll be warmer on Saturday as rain falls, but snow levels will rise. Winds will be in the 15-30mph range Saturday. Similar to Friday, the heaviest rain will be to our north.

The last wave will move across the area on Sunday, with blustery and rainy conditions.

©2024 Cox Media Group