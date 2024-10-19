Just over 24,000 customers without power as atmospheric river slams coast

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for several areas in western Washington, warning of strong gusts through 5 a.m. Saturday.

The advisory affects San Juan County, Western Whatcom and Skagit counties, the Admiralty Inlet area, and cities including Everett, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, and Port Townsend.

Winds from the south are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph. Some localized areas could experience gusts as high as 50 mph.

The advisory also covers the North Coast, including communities like Forks, La Push, and Neah Bay. Winds in these areas are expected to be similarly strong, potentially leading to downed tree limbs and power outages.

At just after 7 p.m. Friday, over 24,000 customers were without power. According to Clallam County PUD, over 50% of customers in the county were without power.

Windy day on the Island, so far maximum wind gust of 60 mph recorded on base! Posted by Gina Mumford on Friday, October 18, 2024

Drivers are urged to use extra caution.

Residents are also advised to secure outdoor objects that could be blown away by the wind.

©2024 Cox Media Group