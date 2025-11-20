Person arrested for 2021 murder of Kent man; victim’s body never found

KENT, Wash. — After almost five years, police have arrested a suspect in the disappearance and assumed murder of a Kent man.

Austin Leming, 36 years old at the time, was first reported missing to the Puyallup Police Department on December 21, 2021.

Leming ran a construction and landscaping business in the Enumclaw area.

Initially, his last known location was reported to be in Puyallup, and police say there were indications he might be missing under suspicious circumstances. As investigators began to trace his last known movements, they were eventually led to an apartment in Kent. Kent Police Detectives took over the case and continued to canvas for Austin.

According to the Kent Police Department, after “intense investigation,” Kent detectives were able to piece together that Austin was last known to be with the suspect Brian Mares, a now 46-year-old man from Des Moines. Detectives searched Mares’ apartment, where they allegedly found blood and evidence that Austin had been in the apartment before his disappearance.

Kent detectives confirmed they have continued investigating all possible leads over the past four years — writing and serving search warrants, retracing Austin’s steps, and interviewing everyone who knew Austin or his friends — in the hopes of finding new leads, and ideally, Austin.

In February 2025, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound doubled the reward for any information that would help solve this case, offering $21,000.

Then, in the early morning hours of November 17, 2025, Valley SWAT and Kent detectives surrounded a Des Moines residence to arrest Brian Mares. Valley Hostage Negotiators contacted him via phone, and he was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

Kent police say the unwavering dedication of Kent detectives eventually led to developing the probable cause necessary to arrest Mares for second-degree murder.

“This case is a perfect example of the dedication and commitment our detectives have to bring closure to the family of the victim, and justice to those who committed this heinous crime. We continue to work to locate Austin’s remains as we support his family through this difficult time,” added Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla.

Austin’s remains have still not been found.

Kent police ask that if you have any knowledge about this case or Austin’s whereabouts, please contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808, KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, or CrimeStoppers Tip Line 1-800-222-8477. If your tip is urgent, please call 911.

