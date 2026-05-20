Driver dies in fiery crash in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a driver died in a crash on Monday night in Shoreline after their car burst into flames.

At around 10 p.m., deputies responded near Northwest 205th Street and 3rd Avenue Northwest.

Authorities say a driver crashed into a fire hydrant and a fence, then their car caught fire.

The driver was brought to Harborview Medical Center, where they later died, KCSO said.

The cause of the crash and the manner of death are under investigation.

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