Slowdown for Savings: KIRO 7 looks into making the most out of gas mileage

As gas gets more expensive, drivers are trying everything to save some money.

Some have tried cutting down on eating out to pay for gas, and others are just looking for relief.

As prices at the pump climb, drivers are searching for ways to stretch every gallon a little farther.

“There’s not much you can do,” lamented one driver.

But according to John Bundy, Automotive Services Manager with AAA Washington, everyday driving habits can have a major impact on fuel economy.

Things like checking your tire pressure, watching your speed, and using cruise control on the freeway can make a difference.

“Cruise control is better at moderating fuel economy than you are driving the car,” he explained.

To test some of those fuel-saving tips, KIRO 7’s Paola Tristan Arruda drove from Seattle to Everett on Interstate 5 three separate times, resetting the vehicle’s miles-per-gallon reading before each trip.

The first trip — driving normally without changing any habits — averaged 25.1 miles per gallon.

On the second trip, cruise control was used throughout the drive. Surprisingly, fuel economy dropped slightly to 24.1 miles per gallon, though there was also more traffic during that trip.

For the final drive, about 500 pounds of extra weight was added to the vehicle — similar to carrying around extra things many people leave in their cars. That trip also averaged 24.1 miles per gallon.

Experts say weight is only part of the equation.

“Anything that creates drag or is weight affects your fuel economy,” Bundy said.

To better understand how aerodynamics impact gas mileage, we spoke with Owen Williams, Research Associate Professor and Director of the University of Washington Aerodynamics Lab.

“Aerodynamic drag is the resistance felt by a car, an airplane,” Williams explained. “The more drag you have, if you want to go the same speed, you have to push forward harder, more thrust, more use of your engine.”

Williams says accessories like roof racks can significantly reduce fuel efficiency.

“They will add a ton of drag to a car, and so when you’re not using them, taking them off the car will make a big difference to your fuel economy,” he said.

Bundy also says speed matters more than many drivers realize.

“Following the speed limit is very important,” he said. “Once you get past 60 miles an hour, every 10 miles an hour really affects fuel economy drastically.”

He added that where drivers buy gas can also impact overall savings.

“When you’re going to make the most out of your gas mileage, where you buy your fuel, of course, is important,” Bundy said.

Bunsy also says small adjustments can lead to noticeable savings over time.

“A person that commutes regularly could have a significant savings, maybe even 15%. Someone that really drives a lot could even save up to 30%,” Bundy said.

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