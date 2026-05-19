Bothell High School students walkout in protest of school board vote to cut resource officer program

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell High School students are putting up a fight to keep their school resource officer on campus.

Students held a massive walkout Monday morning saying they’re frustrated with the Northshore School Board’s decision last week to eliminate the police program and take Officer Garrett Ware off campus.

“Officer Ware’s not just an SRO in a uniform and a blank face. He is a part of our community, he is a part of what Bothell is,” said senior Lucas Szydtowski.

From campus to city hall, students chanted and held signs in support of Officer Ware and the SRO program.

“Great engagement, the community, lots of honking, lots of waving – overall, way better than I expected,” said senior Nils Peistrub.

“We just want to make sure the board… that we’re not something that they can just ignore and push under the rug,” added ASB President Avery Jensen.

The school board’s 4-1 vote to cut the SRO program was not a budget issue, rather part of an annual review, with some on the board saying some students may feel uncomfortable with an officer on campus.

But many students and families tell us they aren’t buying it.

“If they don’t take another vote, these are the people we need to remove from the Northshore School Board. They do not listen to the community,” said Kathy Howden, a grandparent of two students.

Students hope with the walkout and continuing to voice their concerns, board members will reconsider their decision.

“I think they are noticing us. We’re going to do everything in our power and continue to do what we’re doing in order to get Officer Ware reinstated at this school,” said Szydtowski.

Students say the goal is for one board member to call for a re-vote, another to second, then have another conversation.

KIRO 7 reached out to board members for a response, and were told they cannot speak individually about board business.

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