$21,000 reward offered to find missing Kent man feared dead

KENT, Wash. — Have you seen Austin Leming? It’s been several years since he was last seen alive, and the reward to find him just doubled.

The 36-year-old was last seen on December 8, 2021, at a downtown Kent apartment complex.

Leming ran a construction and landscaping business in the Enumclaw area.

Law enforcement suspects foul play in his disappearance but hasn’t said why.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is now offering $21,000 for information that will solve the case.

Anyone with information that may help solve Leming's case can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App. You can remain anonymous.









