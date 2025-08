EVERETT, Wash. — Pet owners in Everett have a new place for their dogs to let loose.

The off-leash area at Clark Park opened this week.

Construction of the dog park began in November 2024.

It’s a project that’s been in talks since 2019 and divided the community.

Some considered the idea controversial because it involved removing a 103-year-old gazebo at the city’s oldest park.

It’s since been put into storage.

