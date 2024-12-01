Everett begins construction on century-old gazebo for new dog park

EVERETT, Wash. — Despite months of outcry from the community, construction has begun to remove Everett’s Clark Park gazebo.

Back in January, the City of Everett announced plans to remove the 103-year-old gazebo in the city’s oldest park to make way for a new dog park.

Clark Park has been a local gathering space for over a century. The land was originally bought in 1894 and named after John Clark.

Officials pondered what to do with the park for years, but suggestions of an off-leash dog park area have been circulating since 2019.

Earlier this week, most of the park was fenced off for the construction of the new dog off-leash area.

According to Everett Parks and Facilities, most of the open space, including the playground, will be closed during construction. However, the tennis courts will remain open.

The new off-leash area will be completed by next summer.





