Everett to remove century old gazebo for new dog park

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Everett says it plans to remove a 103-year-old gazebo in the city’s oldest park to make way for a new dog park.

Clark Park has been a local gathering space for over a century. The land was originally bought in 1894 and named after John Clark.

Officials say they had been wondering what to do with the park for years before presenting the dog idea. However, plans to build an off-leash area have been circulating since back in 2019.

It’s unclear whether the gazebo will be entirely demolished or replaced during the construction.

©2024 Cox Media Group