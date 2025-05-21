Sixth measles case identified in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County adult confirmed to have measles traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Overlake Medical Center while infectious recently, bringing the total number of measles cases in Washington state residents to six this year.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, this case is not connected to any of the five previous local measles cases, which happened in Snohomish and King County. Public Health responded to three other measles cases this year among people who traveled through King County while infectious with measles but are not Washington state residents, including the recent case in a Canadian resident.

Public Health shared that the adult in this case was likely exposed to measles during recent international travel. Their vaccination status is unknown.

Here are the locations and timeframes of potential exposure to the public:

Seattle – Tacoma International Airport

Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 4:45 PM - 7:20 PM

– S Concourse international arrival (Gate S8)

– International Arrivals Facility through Customs and access to baggage claim (Carousel 21)

– Exited International Arrivals Facility through Gina Marie Hall (south end of main terminal)

Overlake Medical Center — 1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 6:00 PM – 8:20 PM

– Emergency Department entrance and waiting area

If you were at the locations at the times listed above and are not immune to measles, Public Health says the most likely time you would become sick would be between May 24, 2025 – June 8, 2025. People who are immuno-compromised may take longer to experience symptoms.

“With more measles cases globally and in the U.S., if you are planning to travel, it’s always a good idea to make sure you’re up to date on all your vaccinations. But if you’re traveling abroad or to an area of the U.S. with a measles outbreak, it’s especially important that you’re well protected from measles. Vaccination will not only protect you but will also protect others you may come in contact with if you develop measles. Make sure to get vaccinated at least two weeks before your trip. This gives your body a chance to build immunity. Talk to your doctor about your family’s specific health needs and travel plans,” said Meagan Kay, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

For more information about measles and measles vaccination, including where to get measles vaccinations, visit: www.kingcounty.gov/measles

