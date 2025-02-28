Measles identified in King County infant

Public Health — Seattle & King County says they were notified Wednesday of a confirmed measles case in a King County infant.

They say the infant may have been exposed to measles during recent travel abroad.

“Measles is easily spread from person to person. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected,” said Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “We are seeing increases in measles cases within and outside the US. Talk to your doctor about checking your vaccination status and get vaccinated now if you aren’t already protected.”

In 2024, there were three cases of measles in King County.

The spread of measles can occur before people know they have the disease, before any rash appears.

Public Health — Seattle & King County says the infant was at the following public locations before being diagnosed with measles. The times include when the individual was at the location and two hours after:

2/20/25 6:00 pm- 9:00 pm Apple Store at Bellevue Square 213 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

2/21/25 – 2/22/25 10:30 pm – 2:15 am Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

2/24/25 1:00 pm – 4:15 pm Allegro Pediatrics – Bothell 11724 NE 195th St, Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011

2/25/25 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Northwest Asthma & Allergy Center 8301 161st Ave NE, Ste 308, Redmond, WA 98052

2/25/25 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Public Health — Seattle & King County says the measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone contagious with measles leaves the area. Anyone who was at the locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles.

Exposed individuals should check to make sure they have been vaccinated against measles.

For more information about measles and measles vaccination click here.





