King County infant with measles visited airport, hospital; not connected to previous cases

SEATTLE — Public Health – Seattle & King County says they were notified of a measles case in a King County infant, according to a new release Tuesday.

They say the infant traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and was at some specific locations at Seattle Children’s Hospital while infectious.

The infant was at the following public locations while infectious:

The individual was likely exposed to measles during recent international travel. The infant had not yet been vaccinated.

This is the fifth case of measles in Washington state in 2025, three of which have been infants. Health officials confirmed that this case is not connected to any of the previous local measles cases.

In addition, Public Health reports responding to two other measles cases this year among people who traveled through King County but who are not Washington state residents.

“Measles outbreaks are happening in every part of the world. If you are planning international travel, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider about what vaccines may be needed. Children need two doses of MMR vaccine: the first dose at age 12-15 months, and the second dose at age 4-6 years. Babies ages 6-11 months should get an early dose if traveling internationally. Adults should also check to see if they are immune to measles,” said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County, adding that two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against infection.

