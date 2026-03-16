5 arrested, 800 grams of narcotics seized in Olympic Peninsula drug bust

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A two-day drug investigation on the Olympic Peninsula resulted in five arrests and the seizure of hundreds of grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with multiple firearms and nearly $19,000 in cash.

The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) launched the investigation on March 11 into a drug-dealing operation in Clallam County. The probe initially led to the arrests of two Clallam County residents, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced.

As detectives continued their work on March 12, investigators developed information that a group from Kitsap County was staying at the 7 Cedars Casino in Sequim and actively selling controlled substances in the area.

Working with local law enforcement and casino surveillance staff, detectives located the group and made contact.

First arrest led to seizure of fentanyl, loaded magazines, firearm

Dylan C. Marsh-Backs, 35, of Kitsap County, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance. During a search following the arrest, detectives found 196.37 grams of fentanyl packaged for distribution, a digital scale, packaging materials, and two loaded pistol magazines.

A subsequent search warrant executed on Marsh-Backs’ vehicle turned up a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition. Marsh-Backs is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Marsh-Backs was booked into the Clallam County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $250,000.

A second suspect, Jonathan E. Karns, 43, of Kitsap County, was also arrested. During the execution of a search warrant on a vehicle containing Karns’ luggage, detectives recovered a large quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale with residue, documentation of drug sales, a 9mm pistol, and a bolt-action shotgun.

Karns is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions, including taking a motor vehicle without permission, burglary, and felony assault.

Karns was booked into the Clallam County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was also set at $250,000.

A third individual, Lindsey Heidner, 41, of Key Peninsula, was detained during the operation. Heidner was found carrying a 9mm pistol without a concealed weapons permit and was booked into the Clallam County Jail on a charge of unlawful carry of a firearm. Bond was set at $30,000.

A fourth individual was detained and questioned at the scene before being released.

Over the course of the two-day operation, detectives seized 261.86 grams of suspected fentanyl, 515.27 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 30.25 grams of suspected cocaine, and 147 Suboxone strips. Investigators also recovered seven pistols, two shotguns, one rifle, drug scales, packaging materials, and approximately $18,980 in cash.

OPNET works in partnership with multiple agencies across the region to combat drug trafficking on the Olympic Peninsula. The task force encourages anyone with information about illegal drug activity to contact local law enforcement.

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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