Fourth case of measles confirmed in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Public Health says an adult tested positive for measles—and it’s not connected to the previous local cases.

This marks the fourth case in Washington this year.

The health department says they were notified of the case on April 4 and believe the person was exposed while traveling internationally.

Disease experts say there is minimal to no risk to the public from this new case.

Last week, KIRO 7 reported that an infant in Snohomish County tested positive after international travel.

The child traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 27, the Providence Monroe Clinic on March 29, the Providence Mill Creek Walk-In Care and Seattle Children’s Hospital Forest garage on March 31. Anyone who visited these areas on those days may have been exposed.

Measles symptoms begin 7 to 21 days after exposure. For more information about the exposure window, click here.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. It mainly spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

Health officials say the measles vaccine is a highly effective form of defense. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provide about 97% protection against getting infected by measles. That protection lasts a lifetime.

For more information about measles and measles vaccination, including where to get measles vaccinations: www.kingcounty.gov/measles





©2025 Cox Media Group