Were you exposed? Infant with measles traveled through these Snohomish and King County locations

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — An infant in Snohomish County was identified as the latest positive case of measles in the area.

According to the Snohomish County Health Department, the infant was likely exposed to measles during a recent trip abroad.

This is the second case of measles in an infant, and third case overall, in Washington state since Jan 1 of this year.

People in certain King and Snohomish County locations where the infant travelled may have been exposed.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone contagious with measles leaves the area.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles:

March 27 | 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

S Concourse (Gate S12)

Customs to International Arrivals Facility BaggageClaim (Carousel 20)

Exited the airport out of Gina Marie Arrivals Hall [south end of the main terminal on the lower level]

March 29 | 6:25 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Providence Monroe Clinic 19200 N Kelsey St, Monroe, WA 98272

March 31 | 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Providence Mill Creek Walk-In Care/Western Washington Medical Group Endoscopy clinic/Lobby Cafe (12800 Bothell Everett Hwy #110, Everett, WA 98208)

March 31 | 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Seattle Children’s Hospital Forest garage, Forest elevators, Forest pharmacy, and Forest B lobby (4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105)

What to do if you were in a location of potential measles exposure, according to the Snohomish County Department of Health:

Most people in our area have immunity to measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low. However, anyone who was in the locations of potential exposure to measles around the times listed should:

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Make sure you are up to date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.

Call a healthcare provider promptly if you develop an illness with fever or with an unexplained rash. To avoid possibly spreading measles to others, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be checked for measles after an exposure. It is also important to limit contact with others, especially those without known immunity, and to wear a well-fitting mask if you do need to go to a healthcare facility.

If you were at the locations at the times listed above and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between April 3 and April 21, 2025. People with weakened immune systems may take longer to experience symptoms.

About measles (from the Snohomish County Department of Health)

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. It mainly spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

Health officials say the measles vaccine is a highly effective form of defense. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles. That protection lasts a lifetime.

Children need two doses of MMR vaccine: the first dose at age 12-15 months, and the second dose at age 4-6 years. Babies ages 6-11 months should get an early dose if traveling internationally. They will still need two additional doses later.

Measles symptoms begin 7 to 21 days after exposure. Measles is contagious from about 4 days before the rash appears through 4 days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have the characteristic measles rash.

Measles can lead to ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and rarely, encephalitis (brain inflammation) or death.

Complications from measles can happen even in healthy people, but those at highest risk include infants and children under 5 years, adults over 20 years, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems from medications or underlying disease.

If you are in one of these high-risk groups and were exposed to measles at one of these locations, be sure to contact your health care provider to discuss any steps you need to take to protect yourself or loved ones against complications from measles.

Measles is preventable with the safe and highly effective measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles and that protection is long lasting.













