New cannabis course offered at Tacoma Community College as industry grows

TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been almost a decade since Washington state legalized the sale marijuana.

It has now grown into a $2 billion industry creating many jobs and opportunities for thousands of people.

Statewide, there are 487 cannabis retail stores, including 112 in King County, 31 in Pierce and 57 in Snohomish County.

Officials at Tacoma Community College say they saw the growth and have begun offering cannabis programs for students looking to dive into the industry.

“This was another need that was coming forth as we were hearing with the business,” said Olga Inglebritson, Continuing Education Program Dean at TCC.

Inglebritson says it’s the law of supply and demand, and with marijuana sales skyrocketing in Washington state, the college saw an opportunity.

“We have professional development for so many other jobs and this was an area that does not have or it’s just coming into light,” said Inglebritson.

Just last month, TCC began offering cannabis programs for people interested in working in the industry or owning their business.

The college offers three courses in cultivation, retail, and product development. Each one focusing on that specific topic.

The classes are run by Green Flower, a contractor that specializes in the training cannabis professionals.

KIRO 7 talked with the CEO, who says students will gain the skills necessary to work or start a cannabis business.

“The three courses are about cultivation, retail and product development, and that’s because those are the three most prominent job sectors in the cannabis industry,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.

Each course is nine weeks long, they are 100% online, and cost $750. The college also offers a payment plan.

“It’s an online program so it’s very accessible for wherever you live in the area. We have a student as far out as Eastern Washington, and throughout the Pierce County area,” said Inglebritson.

If you’re interested, the next set of classes kick off in mid-June.





