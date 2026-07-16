Netflix announces docuseries on Idaho student murders

Netflix is releasing a new docuseries on the murders of four University of Idaho students.

It’s a case that’s shaken much of the Pacific Northwest. So many people want answers to two questions: who would kill them and why?

‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmares’ will premiere on July 29. It will be a three-part series.

Netflix released the trailer for the series on Tuesday:

It is directed by Skye Borgman, known for ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish.’ The executive producer is Academy Award–nominated Joe Berlinger, known for ‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.’

The series will feature body-worn video from first responders, firsthand accounts from families of the victims, and more.

About the murders

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in November 2022.

Bryan Kohberger is currently serving life in prison after accepting a plea deal last year to avoid the death penalty.

At the sentencing hearing, families of the victims gave emotional statements but received no new answers about Kohberger’s motive. He declined to speak when given the chance.

Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University at the time of the stabbings. It’s unclear how he knew the students, if at all.

Investigators connected Kohberger to the murders through a combination of DNA evidence, surveillance footage, and cellphone data. He was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania in December – two months after the murders.

A place of healing now sits on the University of Idaho campus in honor of Kaylee, Maddie, Ethan and Xana.

The Vandal Healing Garden opened in August of 2024.

The memorial features a metal centerpiece engraved with their names.

Kohberger is currently being held in the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, Idaho.

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