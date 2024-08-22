University of Idaho dedicates healing garden to four slain students

MOSCOW, Idaho — A place of healing now sits on the University of Idaho campus.

The Vandal Healing Garden formally opened Wednesday, in honor of the four students killed in 2022.

The memorial features a metal centerpiece engraved with the names of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

18 months of planning and $285,000 in donations helped bring this space to life.

“This beautiful space is a testament to the inspirational response from our community and a symbol of our strength as the Vandal Family,” the university wrote on Facebook.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing the students in an off-campus home.

His trial is set for June 2025.

