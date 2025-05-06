Two people shot in Northgate neighborhood of Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says two people were shot Tuesday morning in the Northgate neighborhood.

Officers were called to North 90th Street and Nesbit Avenue North after someone heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man whose foot appeared to be grazed by a bullet and a woman with a wound to her right thigh.

They’re both expected to be okay.

Officers say the shooting happened after some kind of a disturbance.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

