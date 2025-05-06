Hood Canal Bridge closes unexpectedly, cause still unknown

The Hood Canal Bridge on State Route 104 is closed to all vehicle traffic indefinitely due to a mechanical failure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT announced the closure Monday and said crews are still working to figure out what caused the issue.

Officials said they are consulting with additional engineers and internal experts in hopes of identifying the problem and determining a solution.

“We’re troubleshooting the issue but can’t yet determine the cause,” WSDOT said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have no timeframe for when we can reopen the bridge.”

The agency acknowledged that the unexpected shutdown is causing significant delays for travelers and emphasized that crews are working urgently to restore service.

“We know this poses an inconvenient delay to travelers,” the statement continued. “We are making every effort to reopen the bridge to vehicular traffic as soon as possible.”

The bridge, which spans Hood Canal and connects the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas, is a key transportation route for drivers heading to and from the northern Olympic Peninsula.

There is currently no estimate for when the bridge will reopen.

WSDOT said updates will be posted as new information becomes available.

