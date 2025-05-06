Search underway for missing teen in Bothell

The Washington State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Person alert for a teen in Bothell.

17-year-old Victor Man was last seen on May 5 around 4 pm. Near 128th Street Southeast and 27th Drive Southeast.

Troopers with the state patrol say he doesn’t have his cell phone or any money, and he may not be able to get home without help.

He’s about 5’9” and 120 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes. If you see him, call 911 right away.

Endangered Missing Person (EMPA) - Man - Bothell, WA pic.twitter.com/1xQEisIg7O — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) May 6, 2025

