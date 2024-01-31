Molbak’s Garden and Home closes after 67 years of being Woodinville staple

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Molbak’s Garden and Home has officially closed its doors after 67 years.

The store announced it was officially closing at the beginning of January. Staff said that fans and community members rallied around the store on social media.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of memories, support, and affection for Molbak’s from all corners of our community,” said CEO Julie Kouhia.

Molbak’s was supposed to be part of a new development in Woodinville, but it was left out of the final plans.

The store opened and closed its doors for the final time on Monday.

“We want to thank all our customers for an incredible 67 years,” wrote the Molbak’s team in a Facebook post. “It has been an amazing journey and we’re forever thankful for your support over the decades.”

The cafe will stay open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We hope that you’ll continue to nurture your connection to plants, the earth, seasons, and community in a way that only gardeners can,” wrote the team.

