Molbak’s Garden and Home in Woodinville to close Jan. 28 after 67 years of service

WOODINVILLE — Molbak’s Garden and Home in Woodinville has announced that it will officially close its doors on Jan. 28 after 67 years of service to the community.

Since plans to close were originally announced back in December, staff says that fans and community members have been rallying around the garden center on social media.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of memories, support, and affection for Molbak’s from all corners of our community,” said CEO Julie Kouhia. “As we begin our final chapter, we’re lifted by the love being sent our way.”

In November of last year, a real estate developer pushed Molbak’s out of a project. In a response, Molbak’s announced that it would be closing.

The decision was hard to hear for many staff.

“It is heartbreaking for our employees and their families, our loyal customers and vendors, and many others throughout the Northwest who love Molbak’s,” said Kouhia.

Molbak’s going-out-of-business sale begins Friday and will continue while supplies last.

