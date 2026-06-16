911 system in Washington experiencing issues in some counties

Multiple agencies in Washington are reporting that the state’s 911 service provider is currently experiencing technical difficulties. As a result, callers may encounter delays and/or issues with location information when contacting 911.

If you can’t get through, check here are the numbers you should call:

Asotin County: 509-758-2331

Benton County: 509-628-0333

Cowlitz County: If you need emergency assistance, stay on the line after dialing 911, even if it seems like the call is taking longer than normal to connect. The county says your call should still reach them.

“We are currently receiving 911 calls, but some are arriving with a delay. We are also able to see phone numbers associated with calls that disconnect before reaching a dispatcher and are actively calling those numbers back to verify whether emergency assistance is needed,” the county shared.

King County: Officials tell KIRO 7 they are not experiencing issues.

Kittitas County: (509) 925-8534

“The State’s 911 service provider is currently experiencing technical difficulties. As a result, callers may encounter delays and/or issues with location information when contacting 911. At this time, there is no estimated timeframe for resolution. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Kitsap County: 360-307-5844

Pierce County: (253) 287-4455. Officials told KIRO 7 that it appears to be a statewide issue. When the non-emergency line was called, an auto system said the agency was experiencing a high volume of calls.

Thurston County: Officials tell KIRO 7 they are not experiencing issues.

Snohomish County: Officials tell KIRO 7 they are not experiencing issues.

Whatcom County: 360-676-6911

Whitman County: 509-332-2521

Valley Communications Center – which is the regional 911 center that provides services for Auburn, Algona/Pacific, Black Diamond, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton and Tukwila told KIRO 7 that they are receiving calls but are unable to see locations or other caller information on their screen.

KIRO 7 News is reaching out to agencies in all other counties for direction and will update this list as more information becomes available.

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