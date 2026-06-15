Cyclist dies after crash with parked car, box truck in West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE — A bike crash in West Seattle left a woman dead on Monday morning, and investigators are searching for answers.

Police said the woman was riding eastbound near 47th Avenue S.W. and S.W. Wildwood Place just before 8 a.m., when she first hit a parked car, then swerved into the path of a box truck.

Investigators now focusing on what caused the woman to lose control

Seattle Police Department Detective Brian Pritchard explained what first responders found.

“An adult woman, possibly in her 60s, on the ground with severe injuries,” Pritchard said. “Unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said the truck driver showed no signs of impairment.

The investigation will now focus on what caused the woman to lose control.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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