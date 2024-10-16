Minor injuries after crash involving cement truck in Lacey

The Lacey Fire Department advised motorists Wednesday to avoid the roundabout at Pacific Avenue Southeast and Marvin Road Southeast due to an incident involving a cement truck.

According to the Lacey Fire Department, Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene, where responders are assisting.

EMTs from Lacey Fire are also treating minor injuries.

While the accident has caused some traffic delays, authorities are urging drivers to steer clear of the area to allow emergency personnel to work.

Additional details on the cause of the accident have not yet been released.

©2024 Cox Media Group