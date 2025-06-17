Seattle police investigate woman’s death in Bitter Lake apartment

Seattle police are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was found dead with signs of trauma inside a Bitter Lake apartment on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Seattle police, officers were called around 12:20 p.m. on June 15 to a report of a body found in an apartment in the 900 block of Northeast 143rd Street.

When officers arrived, they entered the unit and discovered the woman, who showed clear signs of physical trauma.

Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was dead.

Police secured the area while homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigation Unit officers examined the apartment for evidence.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the woman’s body and will determine the official cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released additional details about what may have led to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

