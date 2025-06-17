Police say sleeping woman run over, killed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a 49-year-old woman is dead after someone ran her over in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to Boylston Avenue East.

The department says a 28-year-old driver was leaving a private parking garage when she ran over the woman, who was sleeping in the roadway.

Detectives say the driver didn’t see her.

Emergency responders tried to revive the woman and rushed her to Harborview Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. The department says she was checked out by a drug recognition expert and didn’t show any signs of impairment.

