Redmond police look for man who choked someone, pepper-sprayed a child

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department is looking for a man who tried to choke someone and then pepper-sprayed a child at a music festival.

It happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Park.

Police say it all started in the men’s restroom when the man wrapped his arm around someone’s neck, choking him and spraying him with the pepper spray.

The man then, according to the department, sprayed two more people – including a little girl – before running off.

Detectives are looking for video of the attack that might help identify the man.

Police say he’s an Asian man between 40 and 50 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly gloves.

The man was last seen running south towards Coastline Burgers.

Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact Detective Corporal Hood at bhood@redmond.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group