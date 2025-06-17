WA’s first In-N-Out announces grand opening date

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The popular fast-food burger chain In-N-Out is preparing to open its first location in Washington, with construction steadily advancing toward a potential opening as late as July.

The new In-N-Out location will be located at 5801 Pioneer Canyon Drive in Ridgefield, WA, according to Steve Mathis, a community forum administrator on Facebook.

Washington’s new In-N-Out location

Mathis noted that In-N-Out does not announce their grand openings until a few days before its opening; however, construction has made rapid progress, and the In-N-Out signage has been set up on the front of the building.

In a separate post, Mathis updated the 10,000 In-N-Out Facebook group members that Ridgefield’s grand opening will open sometime between the middle of June and the middle of July.

The restaurant has been designed to include a covered patio, 76 parking spots, and a drive-thru system capable of serving 46 vehicles, according to The Columbian.

Ridgefield City Manager Steve Stuart detailed that the In-N-Out building is expected to be “unique and really high quality,” with a design that complements Ridgefield, according to The Columbian.

The new location is also believed not to be a typical In-N-Out design, which incorporates darker colors and building materials requested by the city that differ from its previous locations, The Columbian stated.

The 76-year-old California fast-food chain is known for its burgers, fries, milkshakes, and a secret menu, where customers can order their food “animal style” with a variety of add-ons that include melted cheese and grilled onions on fries, and a mustard-cooked burger patty with pickles, grilled onions, and extra In-N-Out special sauce.

