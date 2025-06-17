Man sentenced to 4 years for ‘prolonged and brutal’ assault of partner

SEATTLE — A man has been sentenced to just over four years in prison for what a judge called a “horrific attack” that “could have ended the life” of his intimate partner.

According to prosecutors, on Oct. 20, 2023, Jason Sieber Sr. became angry with his partner over the length of time it was taking her to cook dinner.

Over the course of several hours, he beat her multiple times with a closed fist, burned her with a cigarette, strangled her and at one point, left her hanging upside down from the bedroom ceiling for 45 minutes.

In court this week, Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn Forstein recounted those threats Sieber made to the victim: “He said ‘I could kill you right now and stuff you in a crab pot and no one would ever find you.’”

During what prosecutors called a “brutal and prolonged attack,” the victim suffered facial fractures, extreme pain, a broken nose and disfigurement.

The victim reported the assault to Lummi Nation Police ten days after the assault. Sieber was originally charged in tribal court. The case was ultimately referred to federal prosecutors.

Even after Sieber was charged with the assault, he attempted to have the victim change her account of what happened, according to prosecutors.

He was sentenced to 51 months in prison, which is just over four years.

