One person unaccounted for after large explosion and house fire on Whidbey Island

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Fire crews in Oak Harbor are on scene of a large explosion and house fire that happened on Tuesday evening, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

Crews responded to the residence on Strawberry Point Road around 5:45 p.m., authorities said.

Three people were home at the time of the explosion, and two escaped with minor injuries while one person is still unaccounted for ICSO says.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

