Lynnwood Police K9s become fentanyl-detection certified

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood Police says its K9 unit is officially certified in fentanyl detection.

The dogs also can detect meth, heroin, and cocaine.

“A big congrats to K9 Chase, Rico, and Cannon and their handlers who worked hard to achieve this certification,” the department wrote on ‘X.’

The unit is one of the first in the area to be certified.

Last month, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department announced that their units also became certified to help combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

Units from the Marysville Police Department and Anacortes Police Department also are certified.





