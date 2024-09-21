K9 teams in Whatcom County among first in Washington to earn fentanyl detection certification

K9 units from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Bellingham Police Department (BPD) are among the first in Washington state to be certified for fentanyl detection, according to an announcement by local law enforcement.

This certification, granted to six K9 teams on September 15, comes as part of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

These K9 units from WCSO, BPD, Marysville Police Department, and Anacortes Police Department are now trained to detect fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid that has fueled the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The training and certification conducted by the Criminal Justice Training Commission in Marysville ensures that these K9 teams meet the highest standards in drug detection, equipping them to assist in intercepting fentanyl in the community.

The new capabilities come at a critical time in the region’s ongoing efforts to battle opioid-related fatalities.

“We are proud to be among the pioneers in meeting these new standards,” said Whatcom County Sheriff Donnell “Tank” Tanksley. “The certification of our canine units is part of our ongoing efforts to battle the opioid epidemic and promote public safety.”

Bellingham Police Chief Rebecca Mertzig echoed that sentiment, highlighting the importance of the new certification in saving lives.

“I am proud of all our regional K9 handlers and their partners for getting certified so quickly under this new legislation,” she said.

