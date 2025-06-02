Police search for masked teens with guns who broke into Enumclaw High School

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The Enumclaw Police Department needs help identifying three people who broke into Enumclaw High School over the weekend.

It happened Saturday evening, just before 10 p.m.

The department says the teens were masked and had at least one gun on them, but they didn’t take anything or vandalize the school.

Police quickly showed up, but the teens had already run off.

Out of an abundance of caution, Enumclaw High School will have increased police presence until these individuals can be identified and apprehended.

If you have any information related to the identity or whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Enumclaw Police Department Tip Line: www.enumtips.com or leave a message at (360) 615-5707.

