Labor Day starts with big Seattle crashes that close major highways

SEATTLE — Those who headed out early on Monday to beat Labor Day traffic are facing the closure of two major highways due to crashes in Seattle.

Some ferry sailings have been also canceled.

First, a two-car crash closed all northbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North just north of the SR 99 tunnel at around 2 a.m. A man was taken into custody.

The lanes remain closed. Traffic is being diverted to Dexter Avenue.

Even worse is a three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a semi-truck on southbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle. The crash just south of Mercer Street closed all southbound lanes starting at 5:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off at Mercer Street.

The is no estimated time for when either highway will reopen.

Those planning to take some Washington State Ferry routes will also be delayed.

A crew shortage canceled 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. sailings from Port Townsend, and 7:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. sailings from Coupeville.

