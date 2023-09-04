Crash involving 2 cars, semi closes all lanes of southbound I-5 in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle Monday morning.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash just south of Mercer Street at 5:15 a.m.
All southbound lanes were closed at around 5:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted to Mercer.
The Seattle Fire Department said the crash involved two cars and a semi-truck. Multiple people in both cars were hurt.
As of 6:20 a.m., traffic was backed up to the Ship Canal Bridge.
There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.
Washington State Patrol troopers, a WSDOT Incident Response Team, and Seattle Fire crews are at the scene.
