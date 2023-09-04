Local

Crash involving 2 cars, semi closes all lanes of southbound I-5 in downtown Seattle

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Southbound I-5 closed south of Mercer A semi-truck and two cars were involved in the crash (WSDOT)

SEATTLE — A crash has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle Monday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash just south of Mercer Street at 5:15 a.m.

All southbound lanes were closed at around 5:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted to Mercer.

The Seattle Fire Department said the crash involved two cars and a semi-truck. Multiple people in both cars were hurt.

As of 6:20 a.m., traffic was backed up to the Ship Canal Bridge.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

Washington State Patrol troopers, a WSDOT Incident Response Team, and Seattle Fire crews are at the scene.


