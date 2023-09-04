Crash involving 2 cars, semi closes all lanes of southbound I-5 in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle Monday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash just south of Mercer Street at 5:15 a.m.

All southbound lanes were closed at around 5:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted to Mercer.

The Seattle Fire Department said the crash involved two cars and a semi-truck. Multiple people in both cars were hurt.

As of 6:20 a.m., traffic was backed up to the Ship Canal Bridge.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

Washington State Patrol troopers, a WSDOT Incident Response Team, and Seattle Fire crews are at the scene.

This collision on SB I-5 just south of Mercer St is blocking all SB lanes. Traffic is being diverted to Mercer.



State Patrol, fire assistance and the IRT are on scene. We have no ETA for reopening.



Please expect delays or seek alternate routes.@SDOTtraffic https://t.co/mQs5oxl28C pic.twitter.com/iLLhk33pHt — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 4, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group