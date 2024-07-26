SR 520 to closed for weekend, including trail across Lake Washington

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced a full weekend closure of State Route 520, which will affect drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

The closure, spanning from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill, will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and continue until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29.

The SR 520 Trail across Lake Washington will also be closed.

For those attending the Seafair Torchlight Parade, a limited opening of the eastbound lane will be on Saturday, July 27, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

During this time, the northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR 520, one eastbound lane from I-5 to the Eastside, and the SR 520 eastbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard will be open.

However, travelers from the Eastside heading to the parade should expect delays and consider alternate routes due to ongoing construction on westbound SR 520.

After the closure, a new westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard will open.

This improved ramp will feature two lanes, replacing the current single-lane configuration.

The work is part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, which includes installing lighting under the new Montlake Lid and realigning the westbound off-ramp.

The Montlake Lid, a 3-acre structure with landscaping, green space, and a new transit area, will open this fall.

Additionally, contractor crews will repave the westbound SR 520 ramp to southbound I-5 as part of the SR 520 I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project.

For real-time traffic updates and travel information, WSDOT’s real-time travel map is available online.

