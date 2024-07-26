Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace overnight.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported an incident in the northbound lanes near 220th Street Southwest at 1:50 a.m. Friday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the victim was seriously hurt.

The two right lanes were blocked for several hours while troopers investigated.

The scene was cleared and the lanes reopened at about 4:30 a.m.

We’ve reached out to Trooper Harding for more information.

