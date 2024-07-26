Local

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Mountlake Terrace

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the victim was seriously hurt.

Mountlake Terrace I-5 hit-and-run Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the victim was seriously hurt. (KIRO 7 News)

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace overnight.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported an incident in the northbound lanes near 220th Street Southwest at 1:50 a.m. Friday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the victim was seriously hurt.

The two right lanes were blocked for several hours while troopers investigated.

The scene was cleared and the lanes reopened at about 4:30 a.m.

We’ve reached out to Trooper Harding for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read