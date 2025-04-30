Second teenager arrested in Tacoma homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a February homicide in Tacoma, authorities said Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 14, police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of S. G Street. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tacoma, Wash. – On February 14, 2025, just before 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South G Street for reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/XYf7srswvz — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) April 30, 2025

That night, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy, who was booked into Remann Hall on a charge of first-degree murder.

Detectives later identified a second suspect. The 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday and also booked into Remann Hall on the same charge.

