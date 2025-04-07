Have you seen me? 11-year-old missing last seen in Pinehurst neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has put out an at-risk/missing endangered alert for 11-year-old Ty’John Barber-White.

He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Northeast 127th Street near the Pinehurt neighborhood in Seattle.

He was last seen wearing a white Mariners shirt, camo shorts, and gray slip-on shoes.

The WSP advises that Barber-White will likely hide from searchers. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask if he is seen, to call 911 with the case number #25-91656.

Endangered Missing Person - Barber-White- Seattle, WA - UPDATE-Photo added pic.twitter.com/eqsh8Fx8Cs — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) April 6, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group