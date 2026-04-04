Small generator explosion discovered inside parking garage of Seattle high-rise, SFD says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says crews responded to reports of a fire inside a high-rise residential building in South Lake Union on Friday morning.

Responders first got the call at around 11:20 a.m. near 9th Avenue North and Harrison Street.

Crews didn’t find an active fire inside the building but later found smoke coming from the parking garage.

SFD says a small explosion may have happened inside the building’s generator room and crews with Puget Sound Energy shut off power to the building.

While the power was cut, fire teams rescued one person who was trapped inside an elevator.

No injuries were reported and teams cleared the scene at around 1:40 p.m.

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