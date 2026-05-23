Mentor of murdered UW student speaks out about her impact

A friend and mentor of murdered University of Washington student Juniper Blessing is speaking out about her death.

Blessing was killed in the laundry room of her apartment complex near campus earlier this month.

Savannah Rutherford, her private voice teacher, told KIRO 7 she was never prepared to go through something like this. Rutherford and Blessing spent many hours singing together in a small, soundproofed room in the UW music building. She misses those sessions and the person she spent them with.

A Facebook post from the New Mexico School for the Arts, which Blessing attended until 2024, shows her singing Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” in the school auditorium. She later came to Seattle to attend the University of Washington, where she continued pursuing her passion for music.

She began weekly lessons with Rutherford, a grad student. They met every Thursday and bonded over their mutual love of dogs and their similar singing voices.

“Talent doesn’t work unless talent works hard,” Rutherford said. “And Juniper was willing to work hard.”

Rutherford told KIRO 7 Blessing’s murder was surrounded by rumors and speculation. When she learned the victim was her friend and student, she was left in shock.

“Even now, I don’t think the initial disbelief has worn off, almost two weeks later,” she said.

Rutherford now spends those Thursday sessions at home, afraid to take up the space and time that was meant for Blessing. She remembers her as a dedicated student aiming for a career in science while juggling her musical pursuits.

“She was so intelligent,” she said. “Probably as many times as we spent the hour singing our faces off, I think there were as many times that we sat and talked.”

Blessing was heavily involved in the University Chorale. In the weeks leading up to her death, the pair worked on a song for her to perform at a recital in June.

Thanks to an act of senseless violence, the world will never get to hear Blessing’s version of it.

“I will probably sing it in her memory,” Rutherford said. “It is never going to get easier.”

Blessing’s accused killer is due back in court on June 4.

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