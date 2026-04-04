Investigators: 20-25 canine carcasses washed onto shores of Guemes Island; necropsy now complete

GUEMES ISLAND, Wash. — The number of canines that have washed up on beaches of Guemes Island in Skagit County has doubled since the bodies were first reported last week.

Investigators told KIRO 7 they are not yet sure whether the animals are dogs, coyotes, foxes or something else, but that will soon be answered. A necropsy of the animals has now been completed.

On March 26, deputies responded to a call about several canines that were found washed up. At that time, six dogs were found.

Since the initial report, deputies and animal control have located an additional five dead canines along the shoreline on Guemes Island.

And on March 31, one additional canine was found floating in the La Conner Channel.

On April 2, investigators updated KIRO 7 to say that eight more canines were found on Guemes Island’s shoreline, bringing the total to 20 canines.

Investigators said the carcasses were in bad shape.

As of April 3, investigators told KIRO 7 that the total found is about 20-25 carcasses.

“It was like nothing I’d ever seen,” said Ellen Fitch, who found some of the carcasses while walking her dog.

“There were three dead dogs washed up on the shore,” Cheri Peterson said.

Skagit County investigators said they’re not sure if the animals were dogs because the remains were in bad shape. They are not yet sure whether the bodies were skinned or just badly decomposed.

While the islanders wait for answers, rumors are running rampant.

“People are making assumptions or they’re just exaggerating,” Fitch said. ”‘Oh, I heard they found wolves and foxes and coyotes. Oh, I heard there were witches involved.’”

“I want the person prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Chief Olivia Cole of Skagit County Fire District 17 said. ”Like I said, we are animal lovers out here.”

Cole is the highest ranking public official on the island. Her team collected many of the remains.

She told KIRO 7 she is worried of the impact this might have on the sleepy little vacation spot’s reputation.

“I know there have been some reports coming in to our resort that people are worried about their dogs. People called and said, ‘Should I bring my dogs?’” she said. ”There is nothing to be worried about out here.”

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting lab results and DNA testing from the necropsy.

The sheriff’s office said this could take two to three weeks before they find out exactly what the carcasses are.

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