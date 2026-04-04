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Two arrested after car clocked at 130 mph at Pierce County line

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Washington State Patrol
Two arrested after car clocked at 130 mph at Pierce County Line Photo: Washington State Patrol (Photo: Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a driver in a BMW tried to run from troopers across multiple counties early Saturday morning.

The driver was first seen speeding past a trooper on I-5 in Federal Way at over 120 miles per hour, WSP posted on X at 1:17 a.m.

Troopers chased the car over the Pierce County line, where it lost a rear bumper and a tire before authorities stopped it in Lakewood.

Toward the end of the chase, the sedan was clocked at 130 miles per hour. The driver and a passenger were arrested, according to WSP.

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