Two arrested after car clocked at 130 mph at Pierce County line

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a driver in a BMW tried to run from troopers across multiple counties early Saturday morning.

The driver was first seen speeding past a trooper on I-5 in Federal Way at over 120 miles per hour, WSP posted on X at 1:17 a.m.

Troopers chased the car over the Pierce County line, where it lost a rear bumper and a tire before authorities stopped it in Lakewood.

Toward the end of the chase, the sedan was clocked at 130 miles per hour. The driver and a passenger were arrested, according to WSP.

This guy thought he could run away from @wspd2pio at 130mph at the Pierce County Line. Pierce County Troopers intervened as the vehicle continued all the way to Lakewood. Lost a tire and bumper in the process.



Two in custody. pic.twitter.com/MYWmZgtE7p — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) April 4, 2026

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