Orting City Council meeting video shows nude woman in blurred background

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A nude woman could be seen on a live video feed of the Orting City Council’s study session on Wednesday. However, no one at the meeting was aware of this “brief embarrassing moment” until Friday afternoon, the city said.

Orting Deputy Mayor Jeff Sproul attended the meeting virtually. His background was blurred, but at one point, what appears to be a woman’s bare back can be seen in the frame. A short time later, the unclothed person appears again.

“The councilmember had blurred their computer background, but it was insufficient,” the city said in a statement on its Facebook page Friday. “None of the staff or members of the community attending the meeting caught this moment.”

Video of the meeting, including the portion approximately 11 minutes in where the nude person is on camera, was still posted on the city’s website as of Saturday afternoon. The video was also on the city’s Facebook page until Friday afternoon when it was removed, the city confirmed.

“The video has been either taken off or further blurred on the sites that show the city’s council meetings,” Orting City Administrator Mark Bethune wrote in an email to KIRO Newsradio.

Bethune said he is not aware of any comments yet from Sproul.

“Deputy Mayor Sproul has previously indicated to staff that he is on a vacation cruise with his wife,” Bethune said.

“We take this event seriously and will be taking measures to investigate it, as well as create additional guardrails around virtual attendance at our meetings,” the city’s statement read.

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