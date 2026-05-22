Kent man sentenced to 6 years for role in Jackson Family drug trafficking conspiracy

A 33-year-old Kent resident who participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy while armed with firearms was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.

Treyvon Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in March 2026 and was identified as a member of the Jackson Family Drug Trafficking Organization that was indicted with 14 arrests in October 2024, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“You were part of a conspiracy to distribute drugs across state lines, and you were armed while doing it. Fentanyl is already deadly on its own. People died here,” U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead said at the sentencing hearing. “Three people died in one day on the Lummi reservation from fentanyl that this conspiracy was pumping into that community. That was the business you were in. And the guns made it worse.”

Police seize hundreds of thousands of pills, gun used in Seattle shootings from Kent man

Mitchell was identified as a co-conspirator in the Jackson Family drug distribution ring, according to records filed in the case. Mitchell was a high-level member of the group that distributed more than 800,000 fentanyl pills throughout the U.S., including Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Montana, and Georgia.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized more than 846,000 fentanyl pills, nearly seven kilograms of fentanyl powder, seven kilograms of cocaine, and 29 firearms. Law enforcement also seized more than $116,000 in cash.

“Fentanyl trafficking and gun violence go hand in hand, and this case demonstrates the devastating impact these criminal organizations have on our communities,” Robert Saccone, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division, stated. “This defendant helped fuel a conspiracy responsible for distributing hundreds of thousands of deadly fentanyl pills and possessing a firearm tied to multiple shootings.”

In October 2024, Mitchell shared a home with his mother, which was searched by law enforcement. Four firearms were recovered from the home, as well as cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and other narcotics.

One of the firearms was linked to shell casings found at the scenes of three Seattle-area shootings: a June 2021 shooting that injured two people near an elementary school in central Seattle; a September 2021 shooting in Burien, where Mitchell’s mother’s ex-boyfriend was pistol-whipped, and his car was shot up; and a July 2022 shooting outside of a Renton bar.

“This wiretap investigation revealed Mr. Mitchell and alleged drug trafficking leader Marquise Jackson discussing their drug distribution conspiracy as well as sex trafficking activity,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd stated. “Equally disturbing, a gun seized in a search of Mitchell’s home has been tied to three different Seattle shootings. This sentence is needed to protect the public.”

Prosecutors say Mitchell wasn’t a pawn in the conspiracy

DOJ noted that both Mitchell and Marquise Jackson are known members of the street gang, “44 Holly Crips.” Mitchell denied belonging to the street gang, though his text messages and assorted jewelry seized in the case indicated that he was a member.

Mitchell’s gold chains that were seized by law enforcement as proceeds of a crime include a large diamond-encrusted gold “44” and other symbols tied to his street name, “Makin Money Mitch.”

Evidence in the case also indicated that Mitchell’s criminal association with the Jackson drug trafficking organization dated back to December 2020 and that he began working as a drug distributor no later than January 2023. Mitchell was later indicted in April 2025.

In asking for an 87-month prison sentence, prosecutors wrote to the court that Mitchell was not a small player in the drug conspiracy.

“Mitchell also participated in the planning and organizing of the criminal activity and exercised decision-making authority over his drugs,” prosecutors stated. “Intercepted texts from Mitchell’s phone show him plotting with other co-conspirators to obtain a supplier of fentanyl pills, agreeing to profit sharing, and determining the price he would sell the pill drugs for.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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